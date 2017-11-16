BRIEF-Xunlei Ltd says Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 mln

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd
* Xunlei announces unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017
* Q3 revenue rose 15.6 percent to $47.3 million
* Xunlei Ltd - for Q4 2017, estimates total revenues to be between us$55 million and us$60 million
* Xunlei Ltd - diluted loss per ads from continuing operations in Q3 of 2017 was us$0.38
* Xunlei Ltd - impairment of assets for Q3 was us$13.6 million, accounting for 28.6 pct of total revenues
* Xunlei Ltd - "expect growth momentum to continue into q4 of 2017 with improvement in both top and bottom lines"