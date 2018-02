Feb 5 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* XUNLEI UPDATES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2017

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE $55 MILLION TO $60 MILLION

* XUNLEI - FOR Q4 2017 EXPECTS TO REPORT REVENUE FROM INTERNET VALUE-ADDED SERVICES BETWEEN US$34 MILLION AND US$42 MILLION