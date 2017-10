Oct 25 (Reuters) - XXL ASA

* Q3 REVENUE NOK ‍2.42​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.46 BILLION)

* Q3 EBITDA NOK ‍252​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 242 MILLION)

* SAYS ‍WILL INVEST IN INFRASTRUCTURE, IT AND TRAINING FACILITIES.​

* ‍INVESTMENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF NOK 70-90 MILLION FOR 2017​