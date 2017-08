July 21 (Reuters) - XXL ASA:

* Q2 REVENUE NOK ‍2.05​ BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.18 BILLION)​

* Q2 ‍EBITDA FOR GROUP AMOUNTED TO NOK 211 MILLION WITH A CORRESPONDING MARGIN OF 10.3 PER CENT

* MMAINTAINS FOLLOWING LONG TERM OBJECTIVES

* MAINTAINS LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS OVER TIME INCLUDING E-COMMERCE‍​​

* BOTH GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDA-MARGIN FOR THE GROUP WILL BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY THE ESTABLISHMENT IN NEW MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)