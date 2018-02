BRIEF-XXL Q4 earnings beat forecast, says January sales strong

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Xxl Asa:

* Q4 EBITDA NOK ‍332​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 324 MILLION)

* Q4 REVENUE NOK ‍2,525​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.60 BILLION)

* 2017 DIVIDEND PROPOSAL NOK ‍2.0​ PER SHARE (REUTERS POLL NOK 2.0)

* ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES FOR GROUP IN JANUARY 2018 INCREASED BY 26.2 PER CENT TO NOK 756 MILLION​

* ‍AIM FOR 2018 IS 7-10 NEW STORES IN TOTAL​

* ‍START-UP IN AUSTRIA WILL HAVE HIGHER COSTS THAN LAUNCH IN SWEDEN, FINLAND AND DENMARK​

* ‍EXPECTS BETWEEN 15-20 STORES IN TOTAL IN AUSTRIAN MARKET​