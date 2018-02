BRIEF-Xylem Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.76

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Xylem Inc:

* XYLEM REPORTS SEVEN PERCENT ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASE AND STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN 4TH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q4 REVENUE $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.27 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.76 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.82 TO $2.97

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 10 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.1 BILLION TO $5.2 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.80, REVENUE VIEW $4.99 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF 14.0 PERCENT TO 14.4 PERCENT

* 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK EXCLUDES PROJECTED INTEGRATION, RESTRUCTURING AND REALIGNMENT COSTS OF ABOUT $35 MILLION

* COMPANY INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 17 PERCENT

* PROJECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF FOUR PERCENT TO SIX PERCENT

* INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 17 PERCENT TO $0.21PER SHARE

INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 17 PERCENT TO $0.21PER SHARE