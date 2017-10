Oct 30 (Reuters) - Xynomic Pharma

* Xynomic Pharma acquires global rights of Boehringer Ingelheim’s BI 882370, a novel and potent RAF inhibitor against solid tumors

* Xynomic Pharma says under terms of agreement, Xynomic will pay upfront, milestone and royalty payments up to approximately $502 million​