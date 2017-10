Aug 14 (Reuters) - Y Ventures Group Ltd

* Co has entered into a joint venture agreement with toscano pte. ltd.

* deal for marketing, distribution and online retail of men’s leather accessories under an online-only private label line, faire leather co

* Split of initial shareholdings in jv would be 51% and 49% between y ventures group and toscano respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)