Dec 18 (Reuters) - Yachiyo Industry Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to set up a new subsidiary as successor preparatory company on Dec. 18, and to divest and transfer automobiles business to it on March 1, 2018

* Co will sell the successor preparatory company to Honda Motor after business transfer, at 6.8 billion yen, on April 2, 2018

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/q1jeNy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)