Feb 6 (Reuters) - Yaguang Technology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO SET UP BUYOUT FUND WORTH 1 BILLION YUAN ($159.30 million) WITH PARTNER

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SET UP ANOTHER BUYOUT FUND WORTH 1 BILLION YUAN WITH OTHER PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2E7aoPz; bit.ly/2E6nEUe Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2774 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)