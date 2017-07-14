FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
July 14, 2017 / 7:08 PM / 24 days ago

BRIEF-Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor is repurposing idle capacity at Indonesian production facilities and plans to invest billions of yen, between 2017 and 2019- Nikkei

* Yamaha plans to use the Indonesian facilities to make motorcycle engines starting this year - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor plans to invest billions of yen between 2017 and 2019 to prepare lines with capacity for some 10,000 to 20,000 large engines a year - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor Co Ltd plans to shift a portion of the production for engines larger than 700cc from Iwata factory to Indonesia - Nikkei

* Yamaha Motor plans to add more models of motorcycles in 2018 but at the same time intends to use about 20% fewer types of engines compared with 2015 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2uiJF0E] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.