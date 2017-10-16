FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 16, 2017 / 1:45 PM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results and provides update on brazilian tax matters

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from co’s mines in Q3 was 257,000 ounces of gold​

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍production from company’s mines in Q3 was 1.43 million ounces of silver and 37.1 million pounds of copper​

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍ is evaluating whether or not to increase guidance relating to production for gold, silver and copper​

* Yamana Gold-co’s costs expected to be within previously provided guidance range “although presently, costs are trending well below top end of range”​

* Yamana Gold - ‍ final approval by president of brazil related to a program in brazil to settle certain tax contingencies anticipated by Oct 31, 2017​

* Yamana Gold-expects to recognize financial impact of adherence to amnesty program in Q3/Q4 reporting, accounting treatment in line with prior guidance​

* Yamana Gold - for amnesty program​, co has allocated $14.8 million for payments to make in next few weeks, plans to pay $29.3 million by end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.