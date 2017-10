Sept 25 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc

* Yamana Gold provides an update on exploration, metal price protection efforts and consolidation of senior management into Toronto office

* Yamana Gold Inc - ‍company has entered into option contracts relating to some of its gold and copper production​

* Yamana- ‍with respect to gold, option contracts entered into relating to 285,000 ounces of gold, cumulatively to be produced in q4 2017 and Q1 of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: