Feb 2 (Reuters) - Yamana Gold Inc:

* YAMANA GOLD REPORTS FATAL ACCIDENT AT GUALCAMAYO MINE

* YAMANA GOLD - ACCIDENT OCCURRED AT GUALCAMAYO MINE IN ARGENTINA THAT HAS RESULTED IN TWO FATALITIES

* YAMANA GOLD - FURTHER DETAILS AND EXACT CAUSE OF ACCIDENT ARE NOT KNOWN AT THIS TIME