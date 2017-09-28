BRIEF-Yamashita Medical Instruments says business and capital alliance with HIKARI TSUSHIN

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yamashita Medical Instruments Co Ltd

* Says it signs business and capital alliance agreement with HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC. on Sept. 28

* Says it will distribute 47,533 shares of its treasury common stock at 1,714 yen per share through private placement to HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC. and raised 81.5 million yen in total

* Says two entities will jointly invest in E-Delight Co., Ltd, and the co will acquire 340 shares of E-Delight Co., Ltd, and hold 34 percent stake after investment

* Effective Oct. 20

* Says two entities will mainly cooperate on EPARK business for medical

