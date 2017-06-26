FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Yancoal Australia further amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 26, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yancoal Australia further amends its agreement to acquire Coal & Allied

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd

* Has further amended its sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 pct of Coal & Allied Industries associated royalty arrangements

* Deal has additional value of $US240 million via updated royalty payments across five years

* ‍Purchase price remains US$2.45 billion, payable in full on completion​

* Yankuang has also increased its financial support in relation to deposit arrangements in support of transaction

* Yankuang will now provide a US$125 million bank guarantee towards deposit arrangements, in addition to US$100 million deposit

* Yancoal has obtained New South Wales Government approvals required for transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.