BRIEF-Yandex Q2 net income RUB 3.5 billion

July 28 (Reuters) - Yandex

* Yandex announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly adjusted net income of RUB 4.0 billion ($67.5 million), up 2% compared with Q2 2016

* Qtrly revenues of RUB 22.1 billion ($374.1 million), up 23% compared with Q2 2016

* Qtrly net income of RUB 3.5 billion ($59.0 million), up 69% compared with Q2 2016

* Yandex - currently expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 18% to 21% for full year 2017

* Says currently expect our ruble-based revenue to grow in range of 18% to 21% for full year 2017