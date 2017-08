June 9 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder's unit bought 39.9 million shares in the company at 5.56 yuan ($0.8182) per share between May 9 and June 9, 2017

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r2xkZq

