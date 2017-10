Sept 26 (Reuters) - Yango Group Co Ltd

* Says unit signs agreement to acquire real estate firm for 3.2 billion yuan ($482.65 million) in Xiamen

* Says it plans assets-backed securitisation with size up to 350 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wRykqc; bit.ly/2hwdouB

($1 = 6.6300 Chinese yuan renminbi)