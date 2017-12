BRIEF-Yangtze River Development To Buy All Interests Of Wuhan Economic Development Port‍

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Development Ltd:

* YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT - ON DEC 26, CO ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF WUHAN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PORT TO BUY ALL INTERESTS OF WUHAN ‍

* YANGTZE RIVER DEVELOPMENT - AS PER AGREEMENT, SHAREHOLDERS OF WUHAN WILL ACQUIRE ALL EQUITY INTEREST HELD BY CO IN CO‘S UNIT ENERGETIC MIND

* YANGTZE - ON EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT, SHAREHOLDERS OF WUHAN WILL UNDERGO REORGANIZATION, BECOME LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY OWNED BY A BVI ENTITY

* YANGTZE-DEAL CONSIDERATION TO BE FIRST OFFSET AGAINST BOTH PARTIES OF TARGET COS LEAVING BALANCE OF RMB 600 MILLION TO BE PAID BY CO TO WUHAN SHAREHOLDERS