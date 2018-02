Feb 14 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Port And Logistics Ltd :

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD - ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED PLAN FOR SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS LIMITED

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD - ‍PURSUANT TO SPIN-OFF, SHARES OF SUBSIDIARY WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO STOCKHOLDERS OF COMPANY ON A PRO RATA BASIS​