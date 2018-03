March 1 (Reuters) - Yangtze River Port And Logistics Ltd :

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS LTD FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K - SEC FILING

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS-HAS ENCOUNTERED DELAY IN ASSEMBLING INFORMATION, IN PARTICULAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS SAYS EXPECTS TO FILE FORM 10-K ANNUAL REPORT WITH U.S. SEC WITHIN 15 CALENDAR DAYS Source text : bit.ly/2FJmcc0 Further company coverage: