3 days ago
BRIEF-Yanlord Land Group announces acquisition of companies in Nanjing and Hainan
August 3, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Yanlord Land Group announces acquisition of companies in Nanjing and Hainan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Limited:

* Acquisition of companies in Nanjing and Hainan, The People's Republic Of China

* Transactions are not expected to have any material impact on EPS of co for financial year ending 31 December 2017

* Nanjing Renyuan acquired 60% in Hainan Yanlord Beautycrown Cultural Tourism Development Co for a cash consideration of RMB60 million

* Acquired 50% in Nanjing Yiyan Real Estate Co., Ltd. by way of an increase in registered capital for an amount of RMB10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

