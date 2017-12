Dec 19 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd:

* ACQUISITION OF A COMPANY IN SHENZHEN, THE PEOPLE‘S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

* ‍ACQUIRES STRATEGIC 65% STAKE IN A PRIME 55,000 SQM GFA REDEVELOPMENT SITE IN SHENZHEN LUOHU DISTRICT FOR RMB563 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: