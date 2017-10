Oct 25 (Reuters) - Yanlord Land Group Ltd :

* Unit bought 30 percent stake in Hangzhou Kesheng Property Development Co for RMB515.6 million

* ‍Unit Shanghai Renhang Real Estate Co. Acquired 30% interest in Hangzhou Keyi Property Development Co. For RMB1.12 billion​

* Transactions not expected to have any material impact on EPS of co for financial year ending 31 Dec 2017​