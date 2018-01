Jan 25 (Reuters) - Yantai Dongcheng Biochemicals Co Ltd :

* Says its unit Yantai Dongcheng Beifang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd plans to merge with unit Yantai Dongcheng Dayang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd

* Yantai Dongcheng Beifang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd will survive and Yantai Dongcheng Dayang Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd will be dissolved after merger

