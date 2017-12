Dec 27 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI:

* CEO FAIK ACIKALIN RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION AS OF DECEMBER 29‍​

* APPLIES TO BRSA (BANKING REGULATION AND SUPERVISION AGENCY) TO APPOINT GOKHAN ERUN AS CEO AS OF JANUARY 15‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)