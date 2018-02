Feb 6 (Reuters) - YAPI KREDI:

* SEES 12-14 PERCENT LOAN GROWTH, 12-14 PERCENT DEPOSIT VOLUMES IN FY 2018

* TARGETS BELOW INFLATION COST GROWTH AND ONGOING COST ELIMINATION THROUGH DIGITALIZATION

* TARGETS FEE GROWTH SUPPORTED BY DIVERSIFICATION EFFORTS AND STRONG FOCUS ON DIGITAL SALES