Sept 22 (Reuters) - YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI AS:

* TO ISSUE LOCAL CURRENCY BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS IN TURKEY UP TO A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 10 BILLION LIRA‍​

* MATURITIES OF THE BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS TO BE NO LONGER THAN 5 YEARS