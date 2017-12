Dec 27 (Reuters) - Yashili International Holdings Ltd :

* ‍SCIENT (CHINA) GDD LAND DEVELOPMENT AND RESERVE EXCHANGE ENTERED INTO AN EXPROPRIATION AND COMPENSATION AGREEMENT​

* ‍COMPENSATION AMOUNT FOR AGREEMENT RMB252.8 MILLION

* CO EXPECTED TO RECORD UNAUDITED ESTIMATED GAIN OF ABOUT RMB65 MILLION (BEFORE TAX) DUE TO EXPROPRIATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)