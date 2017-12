Dec 1 (Reuters) - Yatra Capital Ltd:

* NET LOSS EUR 3.3 MILLION AT END SEPT VERSUS ‍​PROFIT OF EUR 1.5 MILLION AT END SEPT 2016

* NAV PER SHARE DECREASED BY 11.66% FROM EUR 8.23 AS AT 31 MARCH 2017 TO EUR 7.27 AS AT 30 SEPT 2017 ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2i44Ifx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)