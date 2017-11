BRIEF-Yatra Online qtrly basic and diluted loss per share was INR 22.44

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc

* Basic and diluted loss per share was INR 22.44 in the three months ended September 30, 2017‍​

* Generated revenue of INR 2,575.3 million in quarter, an increase of 33% over last year

* Qtrly total gross bookings (air ticketing and hotels and packages) reached INR 21.9 billion representing YOY growth of 40.2%.‍​

* Standalone hotel room nights booked in quarter of 0.4 million, up 47.7% YOY; gross air passengers booked in quarter 2.2 million, up 31.7% YOY‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ifNZGD) Further company coverage: