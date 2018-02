Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yatra Online Inc:

* YATRA ONLINE SAYS QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 40.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO INR 3,360.4 MILLION - SEC FILING

* YATRA ONLINE INC - DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS INR 6.38 IN THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* YATRA ONLINE SAYS FOR QUARTER, TOTAL GROSS BOOKINGS REACHED INR 23.9 BILLION REPRESENTING YOY GROWTH OF 44.8% Source text: (bit.ly/2DOx5rC) Further company coverage: