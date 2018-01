BRIEF-Yellow Pages Announces Actions To Reduce Spending And Cost Structure

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd:

* YELLOW PAGES LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACTIONS TO REDUCE SPENDING AND COST STRUCTURE

* YELLOW PAGES LTD - WILL TAKE MEASURES TO REDUCE ITS WORKFORCE BY APPROXIMATELY 500 POSITIONS

* YELLOW PAGES - EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF ROUGHLY $17 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH RESTRUCTURING IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018

* YELLOW PAGES LTD - WORKFORCE REDUCTION OF ABOUT 18% OF ITS EMPLOYEES, WITH REDUCTIONS OCCURRING ACROSS CANADA AND IN ALL FUNCTIONS OF BUSINESS