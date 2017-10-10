FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
October 10, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 9 days

BRIEF-Yellow Pages provides outlook for fiscal year 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd

* Yellow Pages Limited announces proposed refinancing transaction and provides update on financial outlook for 2017 fiscal year

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍full year 2017 total revenues are expected to be slightly below range of $770 million to $780 million that was previously disclosed​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍revised FY revenue expectation is a result of lower than expected digital revenues in agency and YP segments​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍net proceeds from sale of notes to refinance its existing 9.25 pct senior secured notes due November 30, 2018​

* Yellow Pages - FY adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are still expected to be within guidance ranges provided on August 10​

* FY2017 revenue view C$757.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

