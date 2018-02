BRIEF-Yellow Pages Qtrly Loss Per Share ‍$22.33​

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd:

* YELLOW PAGES LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 9.4 PERCENT TO C$183.8 MILLION

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE ‍$22.33​

* ‍DURING Q4, RECORDED A WRITE-DOWN OF $500 MILLION, WHICH WAS APPLIED TO CERTAIN INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL​

* ‍DURING Q4 OF 2017, ALSO WROTE DOWN $7 MILLION OF ASSETS THAT WERE DECOMMISSIONED, NAMELY SOFTWARE​

* ‍ IN Q4 OF 2017, CUSTOMER COUNT DECREASED 5.2% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* ‍IN Q4 OF 2017, TOTAL DIGITAL VISITS TO YELLOW PAGES NETWORK OF PROPERTIES GREW 10% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 164 MILLION​