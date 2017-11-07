BRIEF-Yellow Pages says qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Yellow Pages Ltd-

* Yellow Pages Limited reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 revenue fell 9.8 percent to C$181.4 million

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍ 2017 capital expenditures, net of related lease incentives, of less than $65 million​

* Qtrly loss per share $0.17‍​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍expects full year 2017 revenue to be between $750 million and $760 million​

* Yellow Pages Ltd sees ‍2017 adjusted EBITDA between $170 million and $180 million ; free cash flow between $50 million and $55 million​

* Yellow Pages Ltd - ‍ expects to meet its 2017 guidance targets communicated on August 10, 2017 for adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and customer count​

* Yellow Pages-due to "weaker than expected performance" in agency, YP segments in quarter, co no longer expects to report digital revenue growth this year​