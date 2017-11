Nov 10 (Reuters) - Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd

* Qtrly revenue S$87.7 million‍​ versus S$94.7 million

* Qtrly net profit for the period attributable to equity holders S$1.8 million versus S$5.1 million