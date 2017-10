July 31 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK’s position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage: