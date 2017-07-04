FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2017 / 11:34 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd:

* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities

* Via new partnership, Santander will be able to offer its clients access to banking facilities, local support in India through Yes Bank's network

* Via new partnership, co's customers will gain access to financial, practical support that Santander offers businesses looking to trade internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

