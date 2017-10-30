BRIEF-Yes Bank unveils BHIM Yes Pay payment wallet service

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd

* Unviels BHIM Yes Pay by integrating the application with Indiastack APIs and NPCI products‍​ Source text: [YES BANK, India’s fifth largest private sector Bank unveiled a superior payment wallet service, BHIM YES PAY by fully integrating the application with all the IndiaStack APIs and NPCI Products. YES BANK has over 5.5 lakh registered users on BHIM YES PAY and more than 2 lakh users have already availed either UPI or Virtual Card Services to carry out P2P payments and online shopping. Since launch we have witnessed over 2 million transactions valuing close to INR 700 million] Further company coverage: