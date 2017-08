July 3 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc

* Yield10 Bioscience announces pricing of $2.3 million registered direct offering

* Yield10 Bioscience - Entered into securities purchase agreement with investors for purchase,sale of 570,784 shares of common stock at price of $4/share

* Yield10 Bioscience - Issue warrants in private placement to purchase upto equivalent number of shares of common stock with exercise price of $5.04/share