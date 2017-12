Dec 19 (Reuters) - Yield10 Bioscience Inc:

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $12.6 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING

* YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE INC - OFFERING HAS 3.8 MILLION CLASS A UNITS, PRICED AT $2.25 PER UNIT, AND 3,987 CLASS B UNITS, PRICED AT $1,000 PER UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: