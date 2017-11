BRIEF-Yirendai Q3 revenue rose 73 pct to RMB 1.514 billion

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yirendai Ltd

* Yirendai reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 73 percent to RMB 1.514 billion

* Yirendai Ltd - sees full year 2017 ‍total net revenue will be in range of RMB 5,200 million to RMB 5,300 million​

* Yirendai ltd qtrly ‍diluted income per ads in Q3 of 2017 was rmb 4.91 (US$0.74)​

* Yirendai Ltd - sees full year 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA (non-gaap) will be in range of rmb 1,600 million to rmb 1,620 million​

* Yirendai Ltd sees ‍FY 2017 total loans facilitated will be in range of rmb 40,000 million to RMB 40,500 million​