BRIEF-YIT To Construct Deep Level Tunnels In A Gold Mine

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Yit Oyj:

* YIT AND AGNICO EAGLE FINLAND HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT TO CONSTRUCT THE DEEP LEVEL TUNNELS IN A GOLD MINE DURING THE COMING YEARS

* YIT AND AGNICO EAGLE FINLAND HAVE SIGNED A CONTRACT TO CONSTRUCT THE DEEP LEVEL TUNNELS IN A GOLD MINE DURING THE COMING YEARS

* YIT OYJ - CONTRACT INCLUDES EXCAVATION AND REINFORCEMENT WORK OF TUNNELS TO BE CONSTRUCTED

* YIT OYJ - TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 35 MILLION

* YIT OYJ - VALUE OF CONTRACT WILL BE BOOKED IN ORDER BACKLOG IN LAST QUARTER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)