July 10 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA

* REG-YMAGIS GROUP ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH CINESTAR FOR FIELD AND CUSTOMER SERVICES AT 52 CINEMA LOCATIONS

* TO OVERSEE ALL PROJECTION AND AUDIO INSTALLATIONS, FIELD SERVICES AND TECHNICAL CUSTOMER SERVICE FOR CINESTAR'S ENTIRE NETWORK OF 52 LOCATIONS ACROSS GERMANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)