Feb 5 (Reuters) - YMAGIS SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 179.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 178.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2018, THE GROUP CONFIRMS ITS ORGANIC GROWTH GOALS FOR ITS SERVICES ACTIVITIES TO OFFSET THE LOSS IN VPF REVENUE‍​

* GROUP’S RECENT INNOVATIONS (ECLAIRCOLOR, ECLAIRGAME) SHOULD BEGIN TO GENERATE REVENUE AND EARNINGS Source text: bit.ly/2nJ7s4w Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)