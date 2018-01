BRIEF-YNAP FY Prelim. Net Revenues At EUR 2.1 Bln

Jan 15 (Reuters) - YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP SPA:

* YNAP SAYS FY PRELIM NET REVENUES AT EUR 2.1 BILLION VERSUS THOMSON REUTERS ESTIMATE OF EUR 2.10 BILLION

* YNAP SAYS FY PRELIM NET REVENUE REPORTED GROWTH 11.8 PERCENT, ORGANIC GROWTH 16.9 PERCENT

* YNAP SAYS FY PRELIM AVERAGE ORDER VALUE OF EUR 328 VERSUS EUR 334 YEAR AGO

* YNAP SAYS FY PRELIM ORDERS OF 9.5 MILLION VERSUS 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* YNAP CEO FEDERICO MARCHETTI SAYS PRODUCT AVAILABILITY FOR THE OUTNET FULLY RESTORED AFTER MIGRATION ISSUES AT LOGISTICS CENTRES