Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc:

* YogaWorks acquires four premier studios in Atlanta

* YogaWorks-current teachers, staff to remain on board and Infinity yoga’s classes, workshops, teacher trainings and retreats will continue as scheduled​

* YogaWorks Inc - ‍ in months ahead, Infinity yoga's website and studio name will transition to YogaWorks brand​