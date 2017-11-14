BRIEF-Yogaworks Inc reports qtrly loss per share $0.37‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Yogaworks Inc:

* Yogaworks Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $14.3 million to $14.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $54.3 million to $54.8 million

* Q3 revenue $13.5 million

* Yogaworks Inc - ‍for q4 of 2017, company expects adjusted EBITDA between loss of $0.7 million and loss of $1.2 million​

* Yogaworks Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.37‍​

* Fy2017 revenue view $53.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $14.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $12.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: